Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 27, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

‘Palpable evidence of voter fraud’ in primary election

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska elections officials have asked criminal investigators to look into irregularities with absentee ballots requested in a neck-and-neck state House race in East Anchorage.

Academic merit prioritized over financial need in state higher education programs

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska has the lowest proportion of students from low-income families attending university in the country. There is a state-run grant program designed to help more low-income Alaskans afford college. But it only receives half as much money as the state’s merit-based program.

Anchorage attorney withdraws name from District Court Justice consideration

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Anchorage attorney Jonathan Katchen has withdrawn his name from consideration for a seat on the U.S. District Court bench.

Weather keeps governor from pharmacy bill signing in Petersburg

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Walker was unable to fly to Petersburg for the signing of House bill 240. It’s a bill that creates tighter regulation on pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs.

Nome officer who pleaded guilty to assault is rehired by police department

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

Carl Putman, the former Nome Community Service Officer who pleaded guilty in July to charges of assault while on duty, has been rehired by the Nome Police Department. Putman has been hired on as an emergency hire temporary dispatcher for NPD.

Man in state custody dies at Wildwood correctional facility

Associated Press

A 33-year-old Alaska man in state custody on a felony assault charge has died.

Chinese buyers hesitant to buy Alaska seafood as U.S. weighs another round of tariffs

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

In the first round of what seems to be an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, tariffs have been levied on billions of dollars worth of goods in both countries.

PenAir trustee promises no flight interruptions during sale of airline

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

One of Southwest Alaska’s largest airlines will soon be up for sale.