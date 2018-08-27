‘Palpable evidence of voter fraud’ in primary election

Alaska elections officials have asked criminal investigators to look into irregularities with absentee ballots requested in a neck-and-neck state House race in east Anchorage.

Seven applications for ballots in the district were in the names of dead people. Another two absentee ballots were returned in the names of people who later said they hadn’t voted at all.

That’s “palpable evidence of voter fraud,” a state lawyer said.

Alaska Energy Desk’s Nat Herz has been following this and joined Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove on the phone.

