Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018

Explainer: What’s going on with the District 15 House race in Anchorage?

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Anchorage Republican Representative Gabrielle LeDoux jumped to a big lead over her primary challenger after an initial count of absentee ballots this morning.

Republican Governors Association buys ads in Alaska

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

After Dunleavy’s primary win last week, the association spent more than $200,000 for ads in Alaska.

State regulator raises bonds required for drilling

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposes a sliding scale for the new bonds from $500,000 to $30,000,000 for potential drillers, operators.

After 8 months of silence, family of Juneau man killed by police in Fairbanks demands answers

Jacob Steinberg, KTOO – Juneau

The family of Cody Eyre said it’s preparing to file a federal civil rights lawsuit for access to information and monetary damages.

Tanker truck rollover and fuel spill on the Dalton Highway leaves driver dead

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska’s Department of Environmental Conservation is monitoring the incident as the tanker Wiebe was hauling had several thousand gallons of diesel fuel in it.

Donlin Gold talks about reclamation and finances ahead of public hearing

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

A public hearing is being held in Bethel today about Donlin Gold’s plans to clean up its proposed mine, and how the company will pay for the clean up. The proposed gold mine could be one of the biggest in the world, if completed, and this step is essential before it begins mining.

New Alaska College of Education prepares to step up teacher recruitment and retention

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Among the College of Education’s new initiatives is hiring a full-time recruiter based in Juneau and expanding its role in a new teacher mentorship program.

Ask a Climatologist: What Anchorage’s rainy season really means

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

August is often wet in Anchorage but this year feels exceptionally so, with 26 days consecutive days of some rain.