Algo Nuevo August 26, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, August 26th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Polka Idalia
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:56
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
3:29
Echame A Mi La Culpa
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
3:04
Difinitavamente
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
3:33
La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
5:06
Es Demasiado Tarde
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
3:48
Pecado Original
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
4:15
Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon Y Deztino
Promo
Atlantis
3:02
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
4:25
You’e Still A Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
5:20
Tepito Senoral
Al Hurricane
Exitos Cumbias
Hurricane
3:13
Baila Bailame
Al Hurricane
Exitos Cumbias
Hurricane
4:17
El Hijo De Sue
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
3:41
Pense Rogatre
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
4:03
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:00
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:39
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
6:35
Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
4:02
Para Mis Padres
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
3:58
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:58
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:01
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
18:48
Besando Mil Botellas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
3:39
Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
4:27
Reproches Y Caricias
The New Variety Band
Roproches Y caricias
GSM Discos
3:38
Amarte Asi
The New Variety Band
Roproches Y caricias
GSM Discos
3:39
Baila Este Combion
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
3:26
El ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:22
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:19
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:39
Cumbia Mix
Elida Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
16:30
Robarte Un Beso
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:40
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
4:33
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:58
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Star faith
5:29