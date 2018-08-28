Algo Nuevo August 26, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, August 26th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

Polka Idalia

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:56

 

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

3:29

 

Echame A Mi La Culpa

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

3:04

 

Difinitavamente

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

3:33

 

La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

5:06

 

Es Demasiado Tarde

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Sony

3:48

 

Pecado Original

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Sony

4:15

 

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa

Mark Rendon Y Deztino

Promo

Atlantis

3:02

 

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

4:25

 

You’e Still A Young Man

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

5:20

 

Tepito Senoral

Al Hurricane

Exitos Cumbias

Hurricane

3:13

 

Baila Bailame

Al Hurricane

Exitos Cumbias

Hurricane

4:17

 

El Hijo De Sue

Tierra Tejana

Legacy Tour

GON

3:41

 

Pense Rogatre

Tierra Tejana

Legacy Tour

GON

4:03

 

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:00

 

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:39

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

6:35

 

Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

4:02

 

Para Mis Padres

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

3:58

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:58

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:01

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

18:48

 

Besando Mil Botellas

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

3:39

 

Las Favoritas

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

4:27

 

Reproches Y Caricias

The New Variety Band

Roproches Y caricias

GSM Discos

3:38

 

Amarte Asi

The New Variety Band

Roproches Y caricias

GSM Discos

3:39

 

Baila Este Combion

David Olivarez

Back to Basics

Freddie

3:26

 

El ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:22

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:19

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:39

 

Cumbia Mix

Elida Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

16:30

 

Robarte Un Beso

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:40

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:33

 

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:58

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Star faith

5:29

