Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018

Walker announces pay raise for troopers

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker announced today that Alaska State Troopers are getting a pay raise at the start of next month.

BSEE employee claims whistleblower protection

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is a federal agency that protects whistleblowers, and it is supporting an Alaska employee who complained the Interior Department took shortcuts in its environmental review of Royal Dutch Shell’s Arctic offshore drilling program.

Kenai and Sitka newspapers misreported voter eligibility before primary

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Fewer than 100 votes could have made the difference in two races in the Kenai area.

Anchorage bans plastic bags, starting in 2019

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The measure is a tougher version of similar ordinances that have passed in communities across Alaska.

Fourth suspected arrested in Anchorage attempted murder case

Associated Press

A fourth suspect has been arrested in an Anchorage assault in which a man suffered brain and skull injuries and was delivered to a hospital in an animal cage.

Agencies map tectonic fault that touches southeast Alaska

Associated Press

Federal agencies have completed the first high-resolution mapping of a fast-moving underwater tectonic fault that extends from Vancouver Island, Canada, to southeast Alaska.

GCI updates emergency alert system

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

GCI’s more than 100,000 customers will no longer have to download a special app to get wireless emergency alerts pushed to their cellphones.

Donlin Gold says they can clean up their proposed mine, and pay for it too

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Cleaning up a mine is an expensive and time-consuming endeavor.

UAF program helps science-oriented youths ‘broaden expertise’ with hands-on learning

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Four Fairbanks-area high-schoolers got a chance to get down and dirty last month as part of a class that helps them learn how archaeologists uncover the past.

Kunniak’s Spices brings new flavors to Native dishes

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

One way to make money in a slow economy is to fill a gap in the market. But a local spice blend company is doing more than building bank accounts — it’s also connecting people with Native dishes in a new way.