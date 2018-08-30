Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Two major Arctic oil projects near approval

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Two major oil developments in the Arctic are likely to get the final go-ahead from the Trump administration this fall.

In the air with NASA: studying environmental change from 40,000 feet

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk

There’s a whole host of environmental changes the project is examining, like the severity and frequency of forest fires, insect activity and wildlife migration.

Comments leading to closing the Fairbanks North Star Borough admin building not deemed criminal

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Communications that prompted the Fairbanks North Star Borough to close its administrative center two days last week, do not rise to the level of criminal threats.

Forty Mile caribou hunt breaks record

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

This year’s Forty Mile caribou hunt has yielded a record harvest. The herd size is estimated at about 72,000 animals, the largest it’s been since peaking in the hundreds of thousands nearly a century ago.

Snow begins trickling down Alaska Range

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A sign of fall, snow is creeping down the Alaska Range, as low pressure pushes across the interior today.

New roads in the Tongass? Here’s a chance to weigh in

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The federal agency hopes to have a decision on Tongass road building by next year.

What risk do hatchery fish pose to Prince William Sound’s pinks?

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

An Alaska Department of Fish and Game study is about to take a step toward answering a question central to the debate: do hatchery fish that spawn with wild populations pose a threat to those stocks?

Chignik fisheries disaster declared

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Last week, Gov. Walker declared an economic disaster for the Chignik fisheries region, prompted by devastatingly low sockeye returns.

Pogo Mine owners transfer interest to Australian company

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Officials with the Japan-based companies that own the Pogo gold mine northeast of Delta Junction have transferred their interest in the mine to an Australia-based firm for $260 million.

Future uncertain for crumbling historic buildings in Anchorage

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Government Hill Wireless Station played an essential role in Alaska’s history. The Station used to connect Anchorage with the rest of the world. But now, it’s just three dilapidated buildings sitting in an overgrown lot surrounded by suburban homes.

Anchorage School District begins Yup’ik language immersion program

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A kindergarten class in Anchorage has taken the first step in a Yup’ik immersion program this week, with plans to continue all the way through high school graduation.