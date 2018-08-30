Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Two major Arctic oil projects near approval
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Two major oil developments in the Arctic are likely to get the final go-ahead from the Trump administration this fall.
In the air with NASA: studying environmental change from 40,000 feet
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk
There’s a whole host of environmental changes the project is examining, like the severity and frequency of forest fires, insect activity and wildlife migration.
Comments leading to closing the Fairbanks North Star Borough admin building not deemed criminal
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Communications that prompted the Fairbanks North Star Borough to close its administrative center two days last week, do not rise to the level of criminal threats.
Forty Mile caribou hunt breaks record
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
This year’s Forty Mile caribou hunt has yielded a record harvest. The herd size is estimated at about 72,000 animals, the largest it’s been since peaking in the hundreds of thousands nearly a century ago.
Snow begins trickling down Alaska Range
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
A sign of fall, snow is creeping down the Alaska Range, as low pressure pushes across the interior today.
New roads in the Tongass? Here’s a chance to weigh in
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
The federal agency hopes to have a decision on Tongass road building by next year.
What risk do hatchery fish pose to Prince William Sound’s pinks?
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
An Alaska Department of Fish and Game study is about to take a step toward answering a question central to the debate: do hatchery fish that spawn with wild populations pose a threat to those stocks?
Chignik fisheries disaster declared
Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham
Last week, Gov. Walker declared an economic disaster for the Chignik fisheries region, prompted by devastatingly low sockeye returns.
Pogo Mine owners transfer interest to Australian company
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
Officials with the Japan-based companies that own the Pogo gold mine northeast of Delta Junction have transferred their interest in the mine to an Australia-based firm for $260 million.
Future uncertain for crumbling historic buildings in Anchorage
Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Government Hill Wireless Station played an essential role in Alaska’s history. The Station used to connect Anchorage with the rest of the world. But now, it’s just three dilapidated buildings sitting in an overgrown lot surrounded by suburban homes.
Anchorage School District begins Yup’ik language immersion program
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
A kindergarten class in Anchorage has taken the first step in a Yup’ik immersion program this week, with plans to continue all the way through high school graduation.