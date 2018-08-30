Europe of the future: The Czech view

This unfiltered conversation will feature, Hynek Kmoníček, current Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the USA, speaking on Czech’s role in European affairs, the Middle East, energy, and more. There will also be time for a number of audience members to pose their questions to the Ambassador directly.
Pavol Šepeľák, current Consul General of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles, was also in attendance and answered questions.
Lise Falskow- President and CEO of the Alaska World Affairs Council and she serves as the Norwegian Honorary Consul for Alaska where she is responsible for assisting Norwegian Citizens in Alaska, public diplomacy, and business promotion.
SPEAKERS:
Hynek Kmoníček, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the USA
Pavol Šepeľák, Consul General of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles