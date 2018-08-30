Europe of the future: The Czech view

By -
This unfiltered conversation will feature, Hynek Kmoníček, current Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the USA, speaking on Czech’s role in European affairs, the Middle East, energy, and more. There will also be time for a number of audience members to pose their questions to the Ambassador directly.
Pavol Šepeľák, current Consul General of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles, was also in attendance and answered questions.

MODERATOR:

  • Lise Falskow- President and CEO of the Alaska World Affairs Council and she serves as the Norwegian Honorary Consul for Alaska where she is responsible for assisting Norwegian Citizens in Alaska, public diplomacy, and business promotion.

SPEAKERS:

  • Hynek Kmoníček, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the USA
  • Pavol Šepeľák, Consul General of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles

 

HOSTS: 

 

RECORDED: Friday, July 25th, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

SHARE
Previous articleFuture uncertain for crumbling historic buildings in Anchorage
Next articleAnchorage School District begins Yup’ik language immersion program
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR