Gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy

The field is set for the general election and the campaign for Alaska’s next Governor is in full swing. Talk of Alaska will feature the three gubernatorial candidates over the next few weeks, starting with Republican Mike Dunleavy. What is his vision for the future of our state?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Mike Dunleavy – Republican candidate for governor

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.