Prevention: A fireside chat

Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Alaska, in early August to discuss the opioid epidemic. As part of the Alaska Prevention Summit, Dr. Adams participated in a panel discussion with chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Dr. Jay Butler and the executive director of Mat-Su Health Foundation, Elizabeth Ripley. They discuss what progress has been made in addressing the opioid crisis, methods of prevention, and how to move forward as a community.

SPEAKERS:

Dr. Jerome Adams | U.S. Surgeon General

| U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jay Butler | Chief Medical Officer & Director of the Division of Public Health, State of Alaska DHSS, and co-host of Line One: Your Health Connection here on Alaska Public Media.

| Chief Medical Officer & Director of the Division of Public Health, State of Alaska DHSS, and co-host of Line One: Your Health Connection here on Alaska Public Media. Elizabeth Ripley | Chief Executive Officer, Mat-Su Health Foundation

MODERTOR:

Stephanie Allen, Executive Director of United Way of Mat-Su

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Dena’ina Center.

