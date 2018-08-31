Prevention: A fireside chat

By -
The panel on stage at the Alaska Prevention Summit. Photo: Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media

Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Alaska, in early August to discuss the opioid epidemic. As part of the Alaska Prevention Summit, Dr. Adams participated in a panel discussion with chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Dr. Jay Butler and the executive director of Mat-Su Health Foundation, Elizabeth Ripley. They discuss what progress has been made in addressing the opioid crisis, methods of prevention, and how to move forward as a community.

 

SPEAKERS:
  • Dr. Jerome Adams | U.S. Surgeon General
  • Dr. Jay Butler | Chief Medical Officer & Director of the Division of Public Health, State of Alaska DHSS, and co-host of Line One: Your Health Connection here on Alaska Public Media.
  • Elizabeth Ripley | Chief Executive Officer, Mat-Su Health Foundation

MODERTOR:

  • Stephanie Allen, Executive Director of United Way of Mat-Su

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Dena’ina Center.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via emailRSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleMeet Jessica Delgado, from Arizona
Next articleAK: Did Wyatt Earp really lose his pistol in Juneau?
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR