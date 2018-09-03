Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

NOAA works to modernize state nautical charts

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Nautical charts play a necessary role in Alaska’s economy and lifestyle. Their accuracy affects the tourism industry, the fishing industry, and resource development.

UAF celebrates new power plant that replaces unreliable 56-year-old facility

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Officials with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and more than a hundred invited guests gathered Wednesday at UAF to celebrate completion of the $245 million power plant.

Alaska governor signs bill allowing cities to ban cellphones

Associated Press

It is already against the law in Alaska to text while driving. It also soon may be a crime to talk while behind the wheel.

SEARHC and Wrangell deal goes to the voters

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

After months of negotiations between the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium – known as SEARHC – and Wrangell’s city officials, the city says it’s ready to make a deal.

Mineral exploration company begins assessment of a possible mine site north of Haines

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The assessment is the first of three studies, and assesses at the potential of the site, which is the subject of a lawsuit about future impacts of mine development.

Facebook adds Inupiaq as language option

Associated Press

An Inupiat Eskimo language option is now available on Facebook, thanks to Alaskans who made it a reality through the social media giant’s community translation tool.

Wildlife officials work to coax stray sea lion back to sea

Associated Press

Wildlife officials came up with a new plan to coax a Steller sea lion back to the ocean after it has been shuffling through neighborhoods in the southeast Alaska city of Sitka since Friday.

Invasive grass is taking over the Brotherhood Bridge meadow

Jacob Steinberg, KTOO – Juneau

Biologist John Hudson says reed canarygrass conquers meadows and leaves them sterile. He said it’s like replacing a forest with a parking lot.

Community health aides: Alaska’s unique solution for rural health care

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorge

Fifty years ago, Alaska had a really big problem: it was hard to get medical care in small, rural communities. To solve it, the Indian Health Service worked with local governments and Congress to create the Community Health Aide Program. And it’s still making communities healthier.