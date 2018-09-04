Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Rep. LeDoux, Alaska GOP try to fill in blanks in disputed state House race

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska’s political world can’t stop talking about the results in one particular state House district in East Anchorage.

Begich stays in governor’s race, says ‘get used to it’

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Both power brokers and conflicted voters have expressed concern that the Democratic Begich and independent Walker will compete for the same voters.

After four-day shore leave, confused sea lion returned to sea

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Biologists successfully returned a Steller sea lion to Sitka’s waters on Monday, after it spent the weekend wandering down roads and into woods.

Four dead in multi-vehicle Parks Highway collision

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers report that 40-year-old Cary Taylor Bloomquist of Palmer was driving a car that crossed the center line and hit two oncoming motorcycles near Cantwell around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Interior bison herd faces setback

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A bison reintroduction project in the Western Interior has suffered a setback.

Pacific Northwest cities outsource policing of Airbnb-type rentals

Tom Banse, NNN – Oregon

Cities in the Pacific Northwest are looking at several startups to help police the proliferation of vacation rentals in their communities. Two cities in Oregon recently checked online listings: about 80 percent of advertised rentals were unlicensed.

Old Harbor garden bears veggies, residents hope to keep it going

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

This summer, the community of Old Harbor on Kodiak Island harvested vegetables and fruit from their farm in significant quantities for the first time.

In Kaktovik, sea ice loss means a boom in polar bear tourism

Jennifer Pemberton, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

That’s when outsiders started showing up in Kaktovik: tourists, who wanted to see polar bears before they went extinct.