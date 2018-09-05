Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

New Trooper report shows Alaska drug problem worsening

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

AST points to collaboration with partners as its principal means for combating a growing demand with diminished resources for policing.

The company that runs the trans-Alaska oil pipeline is cutting its workforce by 10 percent

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline is cutting its staff by about ten percent, or roughly 130 jobs.

Ex-Alaska AG leads Interior office with focus on Arctic, ‘adaptation’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Former Alaska AG Gregg Renkes has a new job at the Interior Department, signaling a change of direction for him and the Office of Policy Analysis.

Alaska wary of federal push for marine aquaculture

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The U.S. has a seafood trade deficit. The Trump administration’s answer is to promote aquaculture in federal waters.

August storms prompt North Slope Borough to file disaster declaration

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Emergency Manager Heather Seeman says she’s concerned about the storm season ahead.

International group gathers in Unalaska to talk Arctic biodiversity

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

This week, Unalaska is hosting an international gathering of scientists, wildlife managers and indigenous leaders — all focused on biodiversity in the circumpolar north.

IGU board to press Siemens for details on proposed LNG deal

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Interior Gas Utility’s board of directors continues to wrestle with a company’s proposal to supply natural gas for Fairbanks, as an alternative to the IGU’s plan to spend 46 million dollars to upgrade an aging LNG plant at Point McKenzie.

New F-35s at Eieslon Air Force Base have schools preparing for influx

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The basing of F-35 fighters at Eielson Air Force Base will increase the number of school age kids in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

Eight Alaskans named to national ski team

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Eight Alaska-based cross country skiers, including two with Fairbanks roots, have been named to the U.S. Ski Team for the first half of the upcoming season.

A man is seeking to keep fresh produce available in Southeast

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The price of food is rising across America, making it tougher than ever to ship food to Southeast. But there’s one business that’s been defying the odds for decades.