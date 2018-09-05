Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

By -

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

New Trooper report shows Alaska drug problem worsening

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

AST points to collaboration with partners as its principal means for combating a growing demand with diminished resources for policing.

The company that runs the trans-Alaska oil pipeline is cutting its workforce by 10 percent

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline is cutting its staff by about ten percent, or roughly 130 jobs.

Ex-Alaska AG leads Interior office with focus on Arctic, ‘adaptation’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Former Alaska AG Gregg Renkes has a new job at the Interior Department, signaling a change of direction for him and the Office of Policy Analysis.

Alaska wary of federal push for marine aquaculture

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The U.S. has a seafood trade deficit. The Trump administration’s answer is to promote aquaculture in federal waters.

August storms prompt North Slope Borough to file disaster declaration

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Emergency Manager Heather Seeman says she’s concerned about the storm season ahead.

International group gathers in Unalaska to talk Arctic biodiversity

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

This week, Unalaska is hosting an international gathering of scientists, wildlife managers and indigenous leaders — all focused on biodiversity in the circumpolar north.

IGU board to press Siemens for details on proposed LNG deal

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Interior Gas Utility’s board of directors continues to wrestle with a company’s proposal to supply natural gas for Fairbanks, as an alternative to the IGU’s plan to spend 46 million dollars to upgrade an aging LNG plant at Point McKenzie.

New F-35s at Eieslon Air Force Base have schools preparing for influx

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The basing of F-35 fighters at Eielson Air Force Base will increase the number of school age kids in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

Eight Alaskans named to national ski team

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Eight Alaska-based cross country skiers, including two with Fairbanks roots, have been named to the U.S. Ski Team for the first half of the upcoming season.

A man is seeking to keep fresh produce available in Southeast

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The price of food is rising across America, making it tougher than ever to ship food to Southeast. But there’s one business that’s been defying the odds for decades.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR