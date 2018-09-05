Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
New Trooper report shows Alaska drug problem worsening
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
AST points to collaboration with partners as its principal means for combating a growing demand with diminished resources for policing.
The company that runs the trans-Alaska oil pipeline is cutting its workforce by 10 percent
Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
The operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline is cutting its staff by about ten percent, or roughly 130 jobs.
Ex-Alaska AG leads Interior office with focus on Arctic, ‘adaptation’
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Former Alaska AG Gregg Renkes has a new job at the Interior Department, signaling a change of direction for him and the Office of Policy Analysis.
Alaska wary of federal push for marine aquaculture
Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau
The U.S. has a seafood trade deficit. The Trump administration’s answer is to promote aquaculture in federal waters.
August storms prompt North Slope Borough to file disaster declaration
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
Emergency Manager Heather Seeman says she’s concerned about the storm season ahead.
International group gathers in Unalaska to talk Arctic biodiversity
Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska
This week, Unalaska is hosting an international gathering of scientists, wildlife managers and indigenous leaders — all focused on biodiversity in the circumpolar north.
IGU board to press Siemens for details on proposed LNG deal
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Interior Gas Utility’s board of directors continues to wrestle with a company’s proposal to supply natural gas for Fairbanks, as an alternative to the IGU’s plan to spend 46 million dollars to upgrade an aging LNG plant at Point McKenzie.
New F-35s at Eieslon Air Force Base have schools preparing for influx
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The basing of F-35 fighters at Eielson Air Force Base will increase the number of school age kids in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Eight Alaskans named to national ski team
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Eight Alaska-based cross country skiers, including two with Fairbanks roots, have been named to the U.S. Ski Team for the first half of the upcoming season.
A man is seeking to keep fresh produce available in Southeast
Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka
The price of food is rising across America, making it tougher than ever to ship food to Southeast. But there’s one business that’s been defying the odds for decades.