Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

State says it would allow small, temporary political signs on private property

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The state told Superior Court Judge Herman Walker Jr. that it would agree to limiting some enforcement while he hears the lawsuit.

Candidates for governor differ on how to pay for government, PFDs

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The three major candidates vying to become Alaska’s next governor debated permanent fund dividends and other issues in Juneau today.

US and Canadian negotiators reach tentative deal over Pacific salmon

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

U.S. and Canadian delegations reached a tentative deal over Pacific salmon last month. But the treaty’s 10-year annex still needs to be signed by both countries.

Alaska volcano restless again

Associated Press

One of Alaska’s largest and most active volcanoes is restless again, prompting scientists to issue an aviation advisory.

Western Alaska still has state’s highest rate of reported felony sex crimes

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

More than twice as many felony sex offenses are reported per capita in Western Alaska than in the rest of the state, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Walker administration looks for panelists to discuss controversial Roadless Rule

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The governor’s office is requesting applications from Alaska Native regional corporations and tribes, local governments, environmental groups, and interests from tourism, mining, energy, timber and fishing.

Donlin receives permits to destroy two creeks to build mine

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Donlin Gold would need to destroy two creeks in order to build its proposed gold mine… and now, it has the permits to do it.

Southeast sport fishing lodge owner appointed to IPHC

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

An Alaskan from the sport fishing industry has been appointed to the International Pacific Halibut Commission. Richard Yamada was appointed to the commission along with Robert Alverson of Seattle, who currently serves as one of the U.S.’s three commissioners.

Keeping bears and people separate at Haines’ Chilkoot River

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

Like much of Alaska, the mountains and woods around Haines are home to many bears. For the most part, people try to avoid them. But there’s one spot where people seek them out.

Controversial Greens Creek Mine film now online

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A controversial film about a metals mine in Southeast Alaska has been posted online after months of touring film festivals and a threat of legal action by the mining company.