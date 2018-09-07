The 55th anniversary of the March on Washington: I Have a Dream

It’s been 55 years since the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. The University of Alaska Anchorage Black Student Union organized an event celebrating the historic moment with speakers, performances, and multimedia presentations. Our show today features selections from the program including words from Anchorage mayor Ethan Berkowitz and pastor Undra Parker of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. We’ll also hear from the Clark Middle School Informers, radio host Don Megga, and Anchorage Community Theater.

Ethan Berkowitz , Anchorage Mayor

, Anchorage Mayor Undra Parker, pastor at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

pastor at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Don Megga, radio host

Cheryl Cox Williams, president of the UAA Black Student Union

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday, August 30, 2018 at the UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall.

