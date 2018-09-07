Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 7, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Fuel for North Slope oil production arrives by barge for the first time

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Bringing fuel up to the North Slope by barge is now possible due to declining sea ice.

Trilogy Metals seeks permits for Ambler Mine project

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A mining company is preparing to apply for permits for an open pit project in the Ambler Mining District.

Alaska companies release private data for global seabed mapping project

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The goal is to completely map the seafloor by the year 2030 and three Alaska companies are pitching in.

Former Sitka paralegal sentenced for 2017 murder of his girlfriend

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A Sitka man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder for shooting his girlfriend during an altercation last year.

Kenai Peninsula Borough opposes Soldotna’s annexation plans

Associated Press

The Kenai Peninsula Borough is urging the city of Soldotna to seek voter approval in its efforts to annex surrounding areas.

At remote Cape Peirce, Bristol Bay students experience the environment first-hand

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Eight Bristol Bay middle schoolers did something particularly adventurous with their summer vacations – they attended the Cape Peirce marine science and culture camp on the southwest tip of the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge.

AK: For Tlingit-Unangax artist Nicholas Galanin, first retrospective a lifetime in the making

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Nicholas Galanin strives to create fearlessly. The Tlingit artist works in multiple mediums from his home in Sitka, and has made a name for himself in the indigenous art world.

49 Voices: Mark Wittteveen of Kodiak

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

This week we’re hearing from artist Mark Wittteveen in Kodiak. Locals may have seen Witteveen’s work around town in the form of metal fish.