Gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich

As the race for Alaska’s next Governor heats up, Talk of Alaska is featuring all three candidates in September. On the next program, Democrat Mark Begich joins us. What does he see as the best path forward for the future of Alaska?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Mark Begich – Democratic candidate for governor

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

