Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 10, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Numerous agencies continue search for missing 10-year-old Kotzebue girl

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The search continues in Kotzebue for a missing ten-year-old girl.

Judge orders that some political signs can remain for now — but not all

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Superior Court Judge Herman Walker’s order allows the state to continue to enforce the ban within the state’s right of way. That’s as long as the state treats political and commercial signs the same.

State announces tentative deal with ExxonMobil to supply gas for Alaska LNG project

Rashha McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Agreement links Point Thompson production requirements to deal on Alaska LNG project.

What happens if Roe v. Wade goes? In Alaska, ‘nothing’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

If the 1973 case is overturned, states would have more power to restrict abortion, or possibly ban the procedure entirely within their boundaries. But in Alaska, the right to abortion is stronger than it is in much of the country or in federal law.

Alaska Airlines union workers picket for better wages

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

In Juneau, clerical workers, ramp staff and customer service agents sported neon green t-shirts that said “Show us the money!” as they waved signs on the plaza across from the airport’s drop off area.

Highway re-routed to protect road from migrating debris lobe

Associated Press

Alaska highway workers have moved the Dalton Highway away from a gigantic mass of frozen debris that is oozing down a hillside so that the road doesn’t get T-boned by the so-called blob.

Hunters unearth massive mammoth tusk in Northwest Alaska

Associated Press

A pair duck hunting in northwest Alaska stumbled upon a 177-pound woolly mammoth tusk sticking out of the ground.

When Sitka’s public assistance office closed, pantries shouldered need

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Earlier this year, the state re-opened Sitka’s public assistance office — to the relief of many. When the office was closed, the welfare caseload became severely backlogged.

VA wants more veterans to register for healthcare

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

The Department of Veterans Affairs in Alaska, or VA, wants to provide Homer veterans with more health services and a larger clinic. But there’s a hang up.

How oil companies are confronted by climate change

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Today, oil companies on Alaska’s North Slope are dealing with on-the-ground problems related to rising temperatures, like shorter ice road seasons. But the oil industry is also grappling with climate change on at much higher level.