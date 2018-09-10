Algo Nuevo September 9, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, September 9th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:35
Por Ti Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Promotions
3:39
Te Voe Diferente
Frupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Cardona
Q Productions
3:24
That’s What’s Up
La Sombra
Promo
Freddie
3:39
La Vida Traicionera
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
3:53
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:01
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:55
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
4:34
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
3:32
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
4:14
La Mucura
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
4:38
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:27
Por Tal De Que Seas Feliz
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:23
Tell It Like It Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:59
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM Productions
8:21
Ya Lo pagaras Con Dios
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
3:12
Botoncito De Carino
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
3:11
Y Por Esa calle Vive
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
3:29
Cumbia Mix
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
16:15
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:42
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:19
Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon Y Deztino
Promo
Atlantis
3:01
Cuando Te Vayas
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
4:27
Cosas Del Amor
David Olivarez/Ram Herrera
Back to Basics
Freddie
4:28
Dos Pajarillos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
4:21
Te llame
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
4:19
Rosa Maria
Al Hurricane
Cumbias
Hurricane
3:05
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Mercy, Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:03
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
5:17
Sueltalo
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
3:53
Dame Tu Amor
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
3:56
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
3:21
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
15:18