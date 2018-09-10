Algo Nuevo September 9, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, September 9th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:35

 

Por Ti Creo En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Gavino Promotions

3:39

 

Te Voe Diferente

Frupo Quemado

Tribute to Joe Cardona

Q Productions

3:24

 

That’s What’s Up

La Sombra

Promo

Freddie

3:39

 

La Vida Traicionera

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

3:53

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:01

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:55

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:34

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

3:32

 

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

4:14

 

La Mucura

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

1980

Goldust

4:38

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:27

 

Por Tal De Que Seas Feliz

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:23

 

Tell It Like It Is

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:59

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Promo

SVM Productions

8:21

 

Ya Lo pagaras Con Dios

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

3:12

 

Botoncito De Carino

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

3:11

 

Y Por Esa calle Vive

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

3:29

 

Cumbia Mix

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

16:15

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:42

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:19

 

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa

Mark Rendon Y Deztino

Promo

Atlantis

3:01

 

Cuando Te Vayas

David Olivarez

Back to Basics

Freddie

4:27

 

Cosas Del Amor

David Olivarez/Ram Herrera

Back to Basics

Freddie

4:28

 

Dos Pajarillos

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

4:21

 

Te llame

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

4:19

 

Rosa Maria

Al Hurricane

Cumbias

Hurricane

3:05

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

Mercy, Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:03

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

5:17

 

Sueltalo

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

3:53

 

Dame Tu Amor

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

3:56

 

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

3:21

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

15:18

