Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Southeast bids adieu to fast ferry Fairweather

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska’s fast ferry completed what’s likely to be its last Southeast run this past weekend.

FBI joins search for missing 10-year-old Kotzebue girl

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The FBI has joined the effort to find a missing girl in Kotzebue. Ten-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr was last seen the evening of September 6th leaving a local park.

State fines group opposing salmon habitat initiative for violating naming rule

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Alaska Public Offices Commission says the group violated a rule that requires an organization fighting an initiative to clearly state its opposition in its name.

Park Service extends perioid for public comment on hunting regulations

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Park Service has again extended the public comment period on a proposed sport hunting and trapping regulatory change. The controversial change proposed for Alaska National Preserve lands would allow state permitted practices like bear baiting, using artificial light to kill bears at den sites, killing coyotes during denning season, and killing of swimming caribou.

ACLU-Alaska announces settlement in immigration detention

Associated Press

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska says it’s settled a lawsuit with the city of Palmer that alleged officers wrongfully detained a Peruvian man over his immigration status.

Clear Air Force station missile defense project receives $14.8 million grant

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $14.8 million contract to a Palmer-based contractor for work on a missile defense-related project at Clear Air Force Station, near Anderson.

UAF highlights profitability of Sikuliaq research vessel

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks operated research vessel Sikuliaq is proving to be a good investment. That was a key message from UAF college of fisheries and ocean sciences dean Bradly Moran during a Sikuliaq update for UA regents last week.

Charging details remain confidential for Unalaska teens that allegedly threatened teen with handgun

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

The state has filed charges against two Unalaska teenagers who allegedly threatened another teen with a handgun this July. That’s likely all the information Unalaskans will get about the case — unless it moves to the adult court system.

Alleged assault of grandmother in Juneau courtroom raises concerns about security

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A 26-year-old Juneau man spent roughly six months in jail for allegedly assaulting his grandmother. Then the man — who’s diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia — did it again — this time in a Juneau courtroom. And it took 11 minutes for a law enforcement officer to arrive.

Wrangell resident shares her story for World Suicide Prevention Day

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Alaska has the second highest rate of suicide in the nation, that’s according to a 2016 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Five decades on, a Sitkan takes lessons from the 1968 DNC Riots

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Sitkan Jerry Dzugan was a college student in Chicago in 1968 and witnessed firsthand the riots in the streets during the Democratic National Convention in late August. A bystander, he was nevertheless beaten and arrested during widespread efforts by Chicago police to clear the streets and restore order.