Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Investigation confirms unsafe conditions at psychiatric hospital

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A report commissioned by the state found barriers to a safe workplace at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, but no evidence of retaliation against employees.

A political consultant’s work was scrutinized amid Anchorage voter fraud allegations. Now he’s dead.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Charlie Chang worked with Anchorage Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, whose district includes parts of the Muldoon neighborhood and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

AFN announces its opposition to Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court nomination

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska Federation of Natives says it opposes the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

International Whaling Commission votes to change subsistence quota renewal process

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

The International Whaling Commission voted to change the way that subsistence hunt quotas are set.

Permit holders, processing workers included in pink salmon disaster money draft plan

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Under a draft plan released this summer, commercial fishermen in Southeast Alaska would get only a small portion of the $56.3 million appropriated by Congress to address a pink salmon disaster in 2016.

Fairbanks passes controversial ordinance affecting labor contracts

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council last night passed an ordinance that changes the way labor contracts are negotiated. With tight budgets and some labor contracts pending, the change is controversial.

In villages, first responders frustrated by an overburdened health care system

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, and Mountain Village is a place where suicide attempts are common. As in many villages, the first responder is often a Village or Tribal Police Officer.

How little organizations make a big difference through collaboration

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Solving community problems can be hard, unless you tap into the power of collaboration. This is how Chickaloon does it.

Five Guam-based B-52s parked out in Eielson amidst typhoon

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Five B-52s from an U.S. air base in Guam are parked on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base. Air Force officials sent the big bombers and their crews to Eielson this week to wait out Typhoon Mangkhut, which struck the island Monday.