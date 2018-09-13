Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Murkowski is urged by AFN to vote no on Kavanaugh confirmation

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Waves of Alaskans, sponsored by groups that want to preserve abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act, have flown to Washington, D.C. to urge Murkowski to vote no on Kavanaugh. Yesterday, they were joined by a powerful voice in the state, the Alaska Federation of Natives.

Candidates for Alaska governor differ over abortion

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Legal experts say the right for women to have an abortion is firmly protected by the Alaska Constitution. But it’s become an issue in the election for governor.

In case of missing Kotzebue girl, troopers shift from search and rescue to investigation

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

It’s been a week since 10-year-old Ashely Johnson-Barr went missing in Kotzebue, and the response is shifting their focus from search and rescue to investigation.

Here’s how a rag-tag group of scientists produced a paper on a 300-foot Alaska tsunami

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Imagine a wave as tall as the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. It happened just three years ago in Southeast Alaska. A new scientific paper makes the case that climate change could increase the likelihood of these events.

Cruise ship air quality violations spike in Alaska

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

This summer cruise ships have been falling afoul of Alaska’s air quality standards.

How this week’s aurora activity is being driven by the sun

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Solar activity is increasing the likelihood of active aurora.

Ask a Climatologist: The state is having a strangely sunny September

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Brian Brettschneider with our Ask a Climatologist segment is back, and today we talked about the long stretch of sunny weather much of Alaska is experiencing, threatening to break records in some places.