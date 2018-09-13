For the second time this month, Russian warplanes intercepted in Alaska airspace

Two U.S. fighter jets intercepted four Russian warplanes off the west coast of Alaska Tuesday.

It’s the second time this month that fighters have scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft that’s approached U.S. airspace around Alaska.

A news release issued Wednesday by the North American Aerospace Defense Command says the two F-22 Raptors intercepted two TU-95 Bear bombers two SU-35 Flanker fighter jets at around 6 p.m. Tuesday Alaska time.

The NORAD new release says the F-22s were scrambled because the Russian aircraft had

entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone. Aircraft often enter the zone, because it’s international airspace. But warplanes are met and accompanied through the Alaska zone by fighters, usually based out of Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.

The JBER F-22s scrambled on September 1 st to intercept two Russian Bear bombers.