On our next show we have “Ballot Measure 1: Fish Habitat.” Voters will decide Nov. 6 on what some consider a controversial ballot measure — one that changes the permitting process for development near fish habitat. Find out more about this issue with representatives from opposing sides of the issue in a moderated forum. Presented by KTOO Public Media, the Juneau Economic Development Council, and the Juneau Empire.

SPEAKERS:

Emily Anderson , Alaska program director for Wild Salmon Center

, Alaska program director for Wild Salmon Center Mike Satre, manager of government and community relations for Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co

MODERTORS:

Coast Alaska News Director Jacob Resneck

Juneau Empire natural resources Reporter Kevin Gullufsen

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday, August 27th, 2018 at the UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall.

