Ballot measure 1: Fish habitat

By -

On our next show we have “Ballot Measure 1: Fish Habitat.” Voters will decide Nov. 6 on what some consider a controversial ballot measure — one that changes the permitting process for development near fish habitat. Find out more about this issue with representatives from opposing sides of the issue in a moderated forum. Presented by KTOO Public Media, the Juneau Economic Development Council, and the Juneau Empire.

SPEAKERS:
  • Emily Anderson, Alaska program director for Wild Salmon Center
  • Mike Satre, manager of government and community relations for Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co

MODERTORS:

  • Coast Alaska News Director Jacob Resneck
  • Juneau Empire natural resources Reporter Kevin Gullufsen

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Tuesday, August 27th, 2018 at the UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via emailRSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleMeet Dave & Kaske
Next articleAK: Petersburg’s Rainforest Festival teaches the public about salmon
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR