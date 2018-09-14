Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Sen. Sullivan defends support of Trump nominee Kavanaugh

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan says he has spoken to Brett Kavanaugh amid Kavanaugh’s pending nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court about concerns raised by the Alaska Federation of Natives this week.

As administration pursues ANWR drilling, Trump official accuses federal employees of creating ‘road bumps’

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In an interview last month, Balash described what he called a “really difficult management challenge” with Fish and Wildlife Service employees. He said during a recent meeting with the agency in Alaska, he felt employees weren’t eager to carry out the new law.

Dunleavy absent from candidate debates, speaking events

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The candidates for governor have been invited to seven debates or speaking events since the primary. Independent Governor Bill Walker and Democratic former U.S. Senator Mark Begich have been at all seven. Republican former state Senator Mike Dunleavy has been at three.

State and federal officials apologize to Alaska Natives for effects of bird regulations

Wesley Early and Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Officials issued an apology for the consequences of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which prohibited the spring and summer harvests of migratory birds and their eggs during the 1960s and 1970s.

Meet the married retirees pushing Anchorage to change homeless policy

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An increasingly organized group of residents say the current approach is too, and has allowed lawless camps to persist along popular trails.

AK: Petersburg’s Rainforest Festival teaches the public about salmon

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

The 11th annual Rain Forest Festival wrapped up in Petersburg last weekend. This year’s theme was salmon, but there were many events on and off the water.

49 Voices: Bobbie Sue Wolk of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Bobbie Sue Wolk in Anchorage. Wolk is originally from California and was the state’s first licensed professional coach with the International Coaching Federation. Today she helps health professionals manage their stress.