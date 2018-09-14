One of the most spectacular biological events in the world is going on in Alaska right now, the migration of hundreds of thousands of caribou from their northern calving grounds to wintering areas to the south. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll learn how do they do it, and why, and what makes them change the routine sometimes, using new areas after many years on the same course.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Caribou migration”. Bruce Dale, Director of the Division of Wildlife Conservation for Fish and Game.
- Segment 2: “Caribou and Arctic Village”. Bernadette Demientieff Executive Director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee.
LINKS:
- Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s page on caribou
- Gwich’in Steering Committee
- Caribou People, from the Gwich’in Steering Commitee
BROADCAST: Thursday, September 20th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 20th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
