This month Arctic Entries brings you: Timelapse: Seven stories from seven decades. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season
SPEAKERS:
- Adil Raja – From Pakistan to Alaska
- Mao Tosi – The Power of Love
- Penny Scales Fairbanks – Tony My Brother
- Donna Walker – I’m Here to Stay
- Margaret Anderson – World War II and Seward
- Carmel Walder – Who Knew Things Could be Better
- Paul Ongtooguk – Relocation
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis and Rosey Robards
LINKS:
- Arctic Entries Homepage
- Refugee Assistance & Immigration Services, their partner for the spring shows
- StoryWorks AK, supporting youth voices in English class
BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts