Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

Charges filed against a Kotzebue man in the case of a missing girl who was found dead.

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

U.S. Attorneys charged 41-year-old Peter Wilson with making false statements to federal agents.

Alaska’s U.S. Senators call for more information about sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington DC

The allegations are from a California professor who says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high school students.

Alaska will see a cut to salmon allocations under proposed treaty with Canada

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska would get a 7.5 percent cut under a proposed 10 year salmon treaty deal with Canada.

Three senior Department of Health and Social Services administrators have resigned

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media-KTOO – Juneau

Commissioner Valerie Davidson has named two acting replacements and a new permanent CEO of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute.

Teams of citizen scientists count endangered whales near Anchorage

Nat Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Federal wildlife managers organized an event over the weekend to count Cook Inlet Belugas

Public meetings start in Juneau over proposal for news roads in Tongass

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The U.S. Forest Service is on a tour through Southeast Alaska and Anchorage to talk about the prospect of building new roads in wilder parts of the Tongass National Forest.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works to keep rats off St. Paul Island

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

A rat is loose on St. Paul Island. And that’s a big deal because the Pribilof Islands have always been rat free.

High rates of suicide in southwest Alaska where healthcare services are overburdened

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, and communities aren’t getting the resources they need to cope with it.