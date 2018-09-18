Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Juneau’s cruise passenger fee lawsuit heads toward trial

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Attorneys sparred over the constitutionality of Juneau’s head tax levied on cruise ship passengers. The oral arguments in federal court could be a prelude of things to come as the lawsuit heads toward trial.

For methane researcher, golf course bubbles are a first

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“It’s an area that I and some other colleagues have started thinking about: can you get methane forming in terrestrial environments? But it’s a very new area of science,” carbon scientist Katey Walter Anthony said.

Courthouse attack won’t lead to more officers, but may increase vigilance

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska State Troopers say they’ll guarantee that there is an officer or trooper in any courtroom where they’re requested.

Local SAR reins in search for Stacey Hoagland while troopers gather more information

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel Search and Rescue is scaling back its search efforts for a missing man who’s disappearance is possibly related to a recent boat accident. The group is waiting for Alaska State Troopers to gather more information on the case.

Calista denies wrongdoing in sexual harassment lawsuit

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The Calista Regional Native Corporation has denied any wrongdoing in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit against the company.

Former youth hockey treasurer sentenced for embezzlement

Associated Press

The former treasurer for an Anchorage youth hockey association has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for embezzlement.

GVEA declares Healy 2 power plant operational

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Golden Valley Electric Association’s chief executive says the 50-megawatt Healy 2 power plant is finally fully online and commercially operational after successful testing of repaired/updated systems.

Alaska Native organizations receive federal grant for safe and healthy housing

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The Organized Village of Kake and the Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority each received $1 million and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium won almost $870,000. They hope to use the money for home repairs, education and to deal with mold and mildew issues.

Calls of bear sightings are up around Juneau. But why?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

This season, it seems like more bears have been spotted around Juneau scavenging for food, and scientists think they know why.