Traveling Music 9-23-18

Traveling Music

Date: 9-23-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Fireflies

Rhett Miller with Rachael Yamagata / Rhett Miller

The Believer

Verve Forcast

4:07

Falling

Ava Earl / Ava Earl

Ava Earl

www.avaearl.com

3:13

The Believer

Rhett Miller / Rhett Miller

The Believer

Verve Forcast

4:39

Rose Colored Glasses

Ava Earl / Ava Earl

Ava Earl

www.avaearl.com

3:11

Buick City Complex

Old 97’s / Old 97’s

Satellite Rides

Elektra

3:41

Is it Peace or is it Prozac?

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Mrs. Pinocci’s Guitar

Philo

3:23

Talk to Me of Mendocino

Kate and Anna McGarrigle / Kate McGarrigle

The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar

BBC RTE

2:46

New Road Under My Wheels

Junior Daugherty with Aly Bain, Phil Cunningham, Violet and Willie Johnson / Trad.

Aly Bain and Friends

Greentax Records

3:05

It’s All Talk

Clive Gregson & Christine Collister / Clive Gregson

Aly Bain and Friends

Greentax Records

2:52

May You Never

John Martyn / John Martyn

The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar

BBC RTE

5:13

Question

Rhett Miller / Rhett Miller

The Believer

Verve Forcast

2:57

Farewell Farewell

Mary Black / melody traditional, lyrics Richard Thompson

The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar

BBC RTE

3:03

Is fada liom uami uaimi (I long for her)

Cherish the Ladies, Aoife Clancy lead vocals / Traditional

At Home

BMC Music

3:05

Ready for the Storm

Kathy Mattea / Dougie Maclean

The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar

BBC RTE

3:44

Am I Too Late?

Old 97’s / Old 97’s

Satellite Rides

Elektra

2:32