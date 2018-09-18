Traveling Music 9-23-18

Traveling Music
Date: 9-23-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Fireflies
Rhett Miller with Rachael Yamagata / Rhett Miller
The Believer
Verve Forcast
4:07
Falling
Ava Earl / Ava Earl
Ava Earl
www.avaearl.com
3:13
The Believer
Rhett Miller / Rhett Miller
The Believer
Verve Forcast
4:39
Rose Colored Glasses
Ava Earl / Ava Earl
Ava Earl
www.avaearl.com
3:11
Buick City Complex
Old 97’s / Old 97’s
Satellite Rides
Elektra
3:41
Is it Peace or is it Prozac?
Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler
Mrs. Pinocci’s Guitar
Philo
3:23
Talk to Me of Mendocino
Kate and Anna McGarrigle / Kate McGarrigle
The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar
BBC RTE
2:46
New Road Under My Wheels
Junior Daugherty with Aly Bain, Phil Cunningham, Violet and Willie Johnson / Trad.
Aly Bain and Friends
Greentax Records
3:05
It’s All Talk
Clive Gregson & Christine Collister / Clive Gregson
Aly Bain and Friends
Greentax Records
2:52
May You Never
John Martyn / John Martyn
The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar
BBC RTE
5:13
Question
Rhett Miller / Rhett Miller
The Believer
Verve Forcast
2:57
Farewell Farewell
Mary Black / melody traditional, lyrics Richard Thompson
The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar
BBC RTE
3:03
Is fada liom uami uaimi (I long for her)
Cherish the Ladies, Aoife Clancy lead vocals / Traditional
At Home
BMC Music
3:05
Ready for the Storm
Kathy Mattea / Dougie Maclean
The Original Transatlantic Sessions with Aly Bain and Jay Ungar
BBC RTE
3:44
Am I Too Late?
Old 97’s / Old 97’s
Satellite Rides
Elektra
2:32