Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018

Murkowski keeps faith in Kavanaugh hearing

Liz Ruskin, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Washington D.C.

With new uncertainty over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Lisa Murkowski is again the focus of attention. As for his views on the legal status of Alaska Natives, she says they spoke and he allayed her concerns.

Man tied to Kotzebue girl’s death appears in court

Associated Press

An man linked to a missing 10-year-old Kotzebue girl’s death made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday.

Opponents pack Anchorage hearing on salmon habitat ballot measure

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state is holding a series of public hearings on a ballot initiative aimed at protecting salmon habitat before it appears on the November ballot.

After signs of concern, City of Wrangell says there’s no near threat to island’s dams

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Wrangell’s upper dam leaks. That in itself isn’t a new development or even dangerous. But there were signs it might be getting worse. So the city hired engineers to check it out.

Nationwide emergency alerts postponed amid Hurricane Florence

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A nationwide test of emergency alert systems that was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed for about two weeks. Emergency management officials say that’s to avoid any confusion with the response to Hurricane Florence on the East Coast.

CBD drinks are getting more popular. But are they legal?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In Alaska, CBD is already showing up in drinks at cafes and in stores. But there are simmering disagreements about its legality.

In response to their high suicide rate, Mountain Village marches for hope

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

In villages with high suicide rates, Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta residents are grappling with a healthcare system that isn’t equipped to help them. So communities like Mountain Village are combining traditional knowledge and western counseling to build support systems of their own.