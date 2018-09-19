Is Alaska ready for its next health emergency?

News coverage of natural and health emergencies over the past several years has been consistent and sobering: flooding in the Carolinas this fall, thanks to Hurricane Florence; the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, with waves cresting at 133 feet; Hurricane Katrina in 2005 spread disaster over 400 miles. The list can go on, and the human and infrastructure tolls are devastating.

The point is, Alaska—as almost any point on the globe—is equally vulnerable. We have only the 1964 earthquake, the 1918 Spanish Influenza, and our melting permafrost and crumbling coastline, to know this. In addition, global travel means that an illness on another continent could land in Anchorage in just 10 hours. Did we mention cyber security?

Hometown Alaska has committed to a two-part presentation of how to be prepared for a health emergency, be it man-made or natural. Today’s show, Part One, looks at how the State of Alaska keeps itself, including its public and private partners, ready to respond.

On the following show, Part Two, we will emphasize individual responsibility to be prepared. How do you get ready to “shelter in place?” How long are you expected to be able to do this?

Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the show. Please participate, and be ready.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Sondra McLair, emergency program manager, preparedness, DHSS, Div of Public Health

Charles Pelton, Education & Outreach

, Education & Outreach Sean Murphy, Chair, Joint Emergency Medical Preparedness Group

DATES TO REMEMBER:

Hale Borealis 2018, a 3-day emergency response conference, Dena’ina Convention Center, Oct. 23-25

LINKS

Health Emergency Response Operations (HERO), DHSS

Alaska Respond, DHSS, Volunteer Emergency Medical Professionals