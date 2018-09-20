Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Walker, Mallott say ‘no’ on Kavanaugh

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The governor and lieutenant governor cite Kavanaugh’s legal views and the 36-year-old sexual assault allegation against the nominee, which Kavanaugh vigorously denies.

Alaska getting more than $10M to fight opioid problem

Associated Press

Officials say Alaska is receiving more than $10 million to help fight its opioid problem.

This solar farm is built on oil industry money and some recycled drilling pipe

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska’s first commercial scale solar farm is about to come online. Its builders say they want to move the world toward cleaner energy sources.

Three hackers get light sentences after working with the FBI

Associated Press

Three computer hackers whose “botnet” known as Mirai virtually paralyzed chunks of the Internet in 2016 have received light sentences after helping the FBI with cybercrime and cybersecurity.

City of Sitka denies allegations in police whistleblower suit

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

The City of Sitka is denying all allegations in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the police department last month.

Stand for Alaska files campaign complaint against salmon ballot backers

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The group “Stand for Alaska — Vote No on One” is accusing organizations behind the salmon habitat ballot initiative of misleading voters and “flouting Alaska’s campaign finance laws.”

Bethel’s ‘Yes for Local Option’ campaign begins to mobilize

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

In less than two weeks, Bethel residents will head to the polls to vote on representatives for Bethel City Council.

State workgroup recommends more vitamin D for Alaskan children, pregnant women

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The Alaska Vitamin D Workgroup recently formulated Alaska-specific vitamin D supplement recommendations. It recommends clinicians in the 49th state consider prescribing double the nationally recommended amount for breastfed infants.

Homer residents experiment with a tree from Alaska’s prehistoric past

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Could climate change take forests back in time? Kenai Peninsula residents and scientists see evidence that warmer weather is bringing back at least one tree that hasn’t populated Alaska for millions of years.