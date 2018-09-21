Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Man receives no jail time after being charged with felony assault, prompting outrage

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state Department of Law is defending its plea deal with an Anchorage man – originally charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman to whom he offered a ride. He was let off this week on time served, with some suspended. And that has angered some, including a group organizing to campaign against retaining the judge in the case.

Vandal prevents landing of medical flight at Alaska airport

Associated Press

Lights broken by a vandal in a southwest Alaska village prevented an emergency medical flight from landing.

State revises PFAS action level

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state has lowered the water contamination threshold for perfluorinated, or PFAS, compounds. The manmade chemicals, once commonly used in a variety of products, from non-stick coating to firefighting foams, are highly water soluble, and increasingly found in groundwater worldwide, heightening concerns about human ingestion of the chemicals linked to health problems.

Two men charged as feds crack case of missing Anchorage mammoth tusk

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Prosecutors are charging two men with stealing a 10,000-year-old mammoth tusk from the federal Bureau of Land Management in Anchorage. The indictment appears to be a break in a case that had gone unsolved since the tusk went missing six months ago.

K300 Race Committee increases prize money in three races

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

While Alaska’s two biggest sled dog races, have cut down their prize money — the Kuskokwim 300 is doing the opposite. The K300 Race Committee has announced that it’s raising the purse for its three signature races.

Proxy hunters help harvest moose for those who can’t

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Alaska Department of Fish & Game sometimes allows people to hunt on behalf of those who may not be physically capable.

AK: In rural communities, Village Police Officers face impossible job

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

In the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta’s villages, local law enforcement’s job can seem impossible. Alaska’s Village Police Officers are expected to arrest their own friends and family without adequate support, and for very little pay.

49 Voices: Riley Woodford of Juneau

Kavitha George, KTOO – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Riley Woodford in Juneau. Woodford is a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.