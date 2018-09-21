Parenting tips, strategies and resources

Parenting in today’s complex landscape can prove a daunting task. As our kids age, and as they gain their freedom and independence, we as parents lose control and influence. How do we as parents maintain connection with our kids while setting clear limits and guidelines? How do we manage the social pressure our 12 year old feels to get a smartphone, with our need to moderate and manage their connectivity? How can we best meet our children’s social and emotional development as they move from being children into adolescence and adulthood? On the next Line One:Your health conniction, Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will discuss the challenges parents face and give helpful tips and resources for how to best help your child if you are concerned about their physical, emotional, or mental health.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Tammy Lindemuth amother of 5

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.