Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 24, 2018

State charges 41-year-old in death of Kotzebue girl

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Prosecutors allege that Peter Wilson abducted and killed 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr in a case that has gripped attention for weeks.

Walker campaign says Republican-funded group didn’t disclose ad spending

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A complaint said the group Families for Alaska’s Future – Dunleavy failed to report ads the Republican Governors Association bought in Alaska.

Russian aircraft intercepted in Alaska airspace for third time this month

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

There’s been another air space incursion off Alaska by Russian military planes. The North American Aerospace Defense Command identified and tracked four Russian aircraft that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone Friday.

Fairbanks hosts air quality conference, with wood stoves a contentious topic

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

Facing a December 2019 deadline to substantially reduce local fine particulate pollution the Fairbanks North Star Borough is far from achieving attainment. The borough hosted an annual air quality conference Friday and Saturday.

In Fairbanks, building a home on permafrost with an uncertain future

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

When Benesch bought this property back in 1999, he was pretty sure it had permafrost under it, though he didn’t know for certain.

Governor declares emergency for Alaska Native languages

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Walker’s order directs the state to use traditional place names on state signs and to promote indigenous languages in public education.

Serving your community: Sand Point teacher nominated for Alaska Teacher of the Year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Ingrid Cumberlidge is a third grade teacher from Sand Point. Cumberlidge has taught in the Aleutians East Borough School District for over twenty years, and her Sand Point roots run deep.

Petersburg Medical Center treat flu cases from cruise ship

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The same day Petersburg’s post office was shut down last Thursday with a hazardous materials spill, the Petersburg Medical Center was treating an outbreak of influenza among passengers and employees on a cruise ship docked there.

Post-surge, Sitka assists electric customers with insurance claims

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

At least 50 homes are known to have experienced appliance failures — mostly in heat pumps — after a utility contractor snapped a guy wire, creating a short between the city’s high voltage transmission lines and lower-voltage distribution lines.