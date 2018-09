A missing Fort Wainwright soldier was found dead Saturday at the Harding Lake campground.

Troopers say foul play is not suspected in the death of 22-year-old Private Mason Heimer, who had been missing since September 17th.

Troopers says they went to the campground after getting a report about an abandoned truck, and found Heimer dead inside.

The say Heimer’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.