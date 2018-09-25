Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaskans arrested in anti-Kavanaugh protest at US Senate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaskans protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court were arrested Tuesday morning outside the D.C. office of Sen. Dan Sullivan. “I want a world where all teenage girls believe that we’re going to care, even 50 years later,” one Alaskan organizer said.

State faces $200 million in budget costs just to stand still

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Some candidates for governor and the Legislature say they’ll cut the state budget next year. A recent report by the Legislature’s nonpartisan budget analysts shows why that may be difficult.

Chinese tariffs hit Southeast Alaska’s struggling timber industry

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Tariffs will be placed on trees shipped to China: a response to President Donald Trump’s latest wave of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Hackers are selling Alaska Air, other airline miles for cheap on the dark web

Tom Banse, NNN – Washington

A tech writer’s leading theory is that hackers are stealing the miles through phishing emails or through wholesale data breaches.

Larsen Bay School to close, Karluk School may be next

Maggie Wall, KMXT – Kodiak

The Kodiak Island School Board last week voted to proceed with plans to close the Larsen Bay School.

Passion for identity: Mt. Edgecumbe science teacher nominated for Alaska Teacher of the Year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Chohla Moll is a science teacher at Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka. Moll’s teaching style is rooted in making sure her students know about the culture and history of the land around them.

Ask a Climatologist: What is Alaska fall so short?

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Temperatures and yellow leaves are dropping across the state, and that means fall is here, in spirit if not in technical meteorological terms. And for folks from other parts of the country – who might lament the enjoyable and longer autumn seasons back home – the fall in Alaska can seem all too quick.

Climate predictions show a warmer October for the state this year

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected across Alaska next month.