Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018

Murkowski: Kavanaugh debate now about ‘victims and their ability to tell their story’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska senator says the discussion has moved beyond the nominee’s qualifications and become “a greater dialog, a national conversation, about women who’ve become victims.”

Fairbanks City Council greenlights reality show showcasing local police

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

A reality TV show featuring Fairbanks Police was given the OK by the City Council Monday night. Mayor Jim Matherly will contract with New York based Engel Entertainment to produce the program.

Alaska has a climate change policy. Now what?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The state of Alaska recognizes that climate change is happening. And rather than wait around for outside help, the 37 page document outlines the prospect of local solutions to mitigate the damage.

Supporters outnumber opponents in salmon habitat ballot initiative public hearing

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

State officials hosted a public meeting on a controversial salmon habitat ballot initiative in Bethel on Tuesday. The salmon habitat ballot initiative would toughen the permitting process for proposed projects built on salmon habitat, and could hinder the development of the proposed Donlin mine.

Science around the house: Houston High teacher nominated for Alaska Teacher of the Year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Steve Hall is a math and science teacher at the high school in the Mat-Su town of Houston. Hall’s style of teaching emphasizes a lot of hands-on learning.

Homer City Council revisits plastic bag ban

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Homer City Council is contemplating a ban on thin single-use plastic bags. The move would follow other communities that have passed similar ordinances.

‘Quite an influx’: Numerous army convoys to traverse highway for big training exercise

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Some 6,000 military personnel from Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson will deploy next week to the Fort Greely area for a big, two-week field training exercise to test the Stryker Brigade’s combat readiness.

The man who translates climate change data for Alaskans is retiring. Here’s a Q&A

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage