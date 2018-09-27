Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Murkowski said to find Kavanaugh accuser ‘very credible’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Murkowski told a reporter at midday that she was withholding her judgment until she heard from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After one year, Feds examine how DOT takeover of environmental reviews is working

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

There are few areas that could be improved — like one instance where the state should have held a public hearing — and didn’t. And there are questions about having enough staff and allocating the time and money they need for training.

Mount Polley engineers face disciplinary hearings

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Engineers at the Canadian mine that discharged millions of gallons of cubic yards of tailings stand accused of negligence by their professional peers. The copper-gold mine is upstream from salmon-producing rivers that feed into Alaska.

Bank employee suspected of stealing $4.3M extradited to US

Associated Press

A former Alaska bank employee suspected of leaving the country with $4.3 million seven years ago has been extradited from Mexico to face federal charges.

Lava continues to flow from Mount Veniaminof

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Mount Veniaminof, located on the Alaska Peninsula north of Perryville, has been emitting lava and sporadic plumes of ash since early September.

Former Providence Hospital CEO now working to reduce Anchorage homelessness

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In April, Dr. Richard Mandsager retired as the CEO of Providence Hospital. Now, he’s starting a new chapter working for the Rasmusson Foundation as a senior fellow, and will spend the next three years trying to leverage the foundation’s resources to partner with other groups reducing homelessness in Anchorage.

Showcasing your work: Eagle River art teacher nominated for Alaska Teacher of the Year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Jacob Bera is the fine arts chair at Eagle River high school. He has students at all levels, from kids who’ve never considered art as a hobby, to those who are just as passionate as he was in his AP Studio Art class.

Haines Borough Assembly discusses Alaska Excursions tour permit

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Haines Borough Assembly has been discussing the status of a permit for tour operator Alaska Excursions. In February several former employees complained about the company’s safety practices.

‘Bush Blues’: An ordinary cop solves crimes in an extraordinary world

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A new crime thriller based in western Alaska was penned by a newcomer to fiction, but a veteran in law enforcement.