Traveling Music 9-30-18

Traveling Music

Date: 9 – 30 – 18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Reuben’s Train

Foghorn String Band / Traditional

Rock Island Grange

Foghornstringband.com

3:34

You Won’t Let Me Go – instrumental

Josh White Jr. with Robin Batteau / B. Johnson, B. Allen

Steal This Disc

Ryko

2:26

Lonesome Homesick Blues

Foghorn String Band / Carter family

Rock Island Grange

Foghornstringband.com

2:33

Natural Bridge Blues

Foghorn String Band / Traditional

Rock Island Grange

Foghornstringband.com

2:24

Ain’t Got Time

Foghorn String Band / Traditional

Rock Island Grange

Foghornstringband.com

2:03

A Man of Constant Sorrow

Jackson Browne with Sharon Shannon / Traditional

Hands Across the Water / a Benefit for the children of the tsunami

Compass Records

3:35

A Change is Gonna Come

Clarence Bekker, Grandpa Elliott vocals / Sam Cooke

Playing for Change

Hear Music

6:07

Hey Willy Boy

Townes Van Zandt / Townes Van Zandt

Daddies Sing Good Night

Sugar Hill

1:52

Full Circle

Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien

Daddies Sing Good Night

Sugar Hill

4:46

Alaska Lullaby

M.J. Riemann / M.J. Riemann

Our House is Full

Surreal Studios

3:11

Home is Where the Heart Is

Red Clay Ramblers / M. Craver

Steal This Disc

Ryko

2:15

Wild Horses

Old & in the Way / Mick Jagger, Keith Richard

Steal This Disc

Ryko

4:19

Once in a Very Blue Moon

Nanci Griffith / Nanci Griffith

Steal This Disc

Ryko

2:31

One Love

Keb’ Mo, Mermans Kenkosenki and more / Bob Marley

Playing for Change

Hear Music

5:00

An Occasional Song

Cerys Matthews with John Jorgenson and Stuart Duncan / Traditional

Hands Across the Water / a Benefit for the children of the tsunami

Compass Records

3:07

Nolabye – dobro instrumental

Jerry Douglas / Jerry Douglas

Daddies Sing Good Night

Sugar Hill

3:18

Cumberland Plateau

John Cowan with the Brock McGuire Band / John Cowan, Darrell Scott

Hands Across the Water / a Benefit for the children of the tsunami

Compass Records

2:56