Traveling Music 9-30-18

Traveling Music
Date: 9 – 30 – 18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Reuben’s Train
Foghorn String Band / Traditional
Rock Island Grange
Foghornstringband.com
3:34
You Won’t Let Me Go – instrumental
Josh White Jr. with Robin Batteau / B. Johnson, B. Allen
Steal This Disc
Ryko
2:26
Lonesome Homesick Blues
Foghorn String Band / Carter family
Rock Island Grange
Foghornstringband.com
2:33
Natural Bridge Blues
Foghorn String Band / Traditional
Rock Island Grange
Foghornstringband.com
2:24
Ain’t Got Time
Foghorn String Band / Traditional
Rock Island Grange
Foghornstringband.com
2:03
A Man of Constant Sorrow
Jackson Browne with Sharon Shannon / Traditional
Hands Across the Water / a Benefit for the children of the tsunami
Compass Records
3:35
A Change is Gonna Come
Clarence Bekker, Grandpa Elliott vocals / Sam Cooke
Playing for Change
Hear Music
6:07
Hey Willy Boy
Townes Van Zandt / Townes Van Zandt
Daddies Sing Good Night
Sugar Hill
1:52
Full Circle
Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien
Daddies Sing Good Night
Sugar Hill
4:46
Alaska Lullaby
M.J. Riemann / M.J. Riemann
Our House is Full
Surreal Studios
3:11
Home is Where the Heart Is
Red Clay Ramblers / M. Craver
Steal This Disc
Ryko
2:15
Wild Horses
Old & in the Way / Mick Jagger, Keith Richard
Steal This Disc
Ryko
4:19
Once in a Very Blue Moon
Nanci Griffith / Nanci Griffith
Steal This Disc
Ryko
2:31
One Love
Keb’ Mo, Mermans Kenkosenki and more / Bob Marley
Playing for Change
Hear Music
5:00
An Occasional Song
Cerys Matthews with John Jorgenson and Stuart Duncan / Traditional
Hands Across the Water / a Benefit for the children of the tsunami
Compass Records
3:07
Nolabye – dobro instrumental
Jerry Douglas / Jerry Douglas
Daddies Sing Good Night
Sugar Hill
3:18
Cumberland Plateau
John Cowan with the Brock McGuire Band / John Cowan, Darrell Scott
Hands Across the Water / a Benefit for the children of the tsunami
Compass Records
2:56