Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

Murkowski supports call for FBI investigation of Kavanaugh accusations

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The fate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appears more and more to depend on Sen. Lisa Murkowski and a handful of other undecided senators.

Protesters gather at Murkowski’s Alaska offices asking her to torpedo Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Across Alaska today, hundreds gathered at Sen. Murkowski’s satellite offices – rallying against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Sullivan undergoes emergency appendectomy, in ‘good health’ following procedure

Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Senator Dan Sullivan underwent an emergency appendectomy yesterday afternoon.

Permanent Fund managers to look for in-state investment opportunities

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

It sets a goal of increasing the amount of the Permanent Fund assets invested in-state to at least 5 percent in five years.

Alaska teacher charged with abusing minors

Associated Press

A longtime elementary school teacher in Alaska faces charges of sexually abusing students in incidents beginning a decade ago.

Bethel man ordered to appear in court for advertising moose meat on Facebook

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

A Bethel man has been ordered to appear in court for advertising moose meat for sale on Facebook. It’s illegal to sell big game meat in Alaska.

Army Corps of Engineers proposes plan to reinforce Chena River dam

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a project to reinforce the Chena River Lakes Flood Control dam that protects Fairbanks during high water events.

Feds grant $10M to Juneau airport to replace support building with ‘serious life safety hazards’

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The grant will cover replacing a hangar built in 1966 that was later repurposed to store sand and chemicals. The project is expected to have significant impact on the local economy.

Engaging with culture: Native Charter School teacher nominated for Alaska Teacher of the Year

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Danielle Riha teaches seventh and eighth grade at the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School in Anchorage. Riha’s career has been varied, transitioning from working in rural Alaska to helping open the charter school.

AK: Nerdiness and fandom abound at Anchorage’s 13th Annual Senshi Con

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Last weekend, thousands of people poured into Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center for the 13th annual Senshi Con, t’s Alaska’s largest celebration of nerdiness and geek culture.

49 Voices: Janis Stoner, the state’s first land surveyor

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re doing something a little different and going back in time. Janis Stoner was the first female land surveyor in the state, coming up 47 years ago. Stoner lives in San Francisco now, but in her short six-year tenure in Alaska, she helped make history.