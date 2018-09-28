Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S. and disease of the coronary arteries of the heart is the major cause of heart disease. The good news is that the incidence and death rate of coronary heart disease has been declining. What can we learn regarding the reasons for these declines that might help all of us? Dr. Thad Woodard returns to guest host a program on coronary heart disease on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Gene R. Quinn, MD, MPH, CPPS, Medical Director of Quality and Population Health, Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute.
LINKS:
- Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute
- CDC websites on heart disease
- CDC websites on heart disease facts
- A short video explaining coronary heart disease
