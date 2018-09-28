U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin

The race for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House has an independent candidate fighting to unseat the long term incumbent. Alyse Galvin is running for office for the first time. She says she wants to go to congress to fight for healthcare reform, education funding and combat climate change. What’s her plan to get all that done?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Alyse Galvin – Candidate for U.S. House

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

