Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Walker would seek tougher penalties for drug and sex crimes

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker’s administration announced today at the Atwood Building in Anchorage its support for tougher penalties for drug and sex crimes. It also plans to boost support for public safety in villages and schools.

Head of Alaska State Troopers stepping down

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The head of the Alaska State Troopers is stepping down after a little more than a year on the job, retiring from nearly three decades with the Troopers.

In Northwest Alaska, Red Dog Mine plans pads, 10-mile road to access new prospects

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The massive Red Dog Mine in Northwest Alaska has brought cash and jobs to residents of the region. But the mine is expected to run out of ore in less than 15 years.

Man reported missing from Seattle-based fishing boat

Associated Press

The Coast Guard is investigating after a man was reported missing from a fishing boat in the Bering Sea near St. Matthew Island in Alaska.

Hecla mine reports contract employee killed in fatal bear mauling

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

A company spokesman said this is the first bear-related injury the mine’s had since opening in 1989.

Anchorage, cooperative finalize terms of $1B utility sale

Associated Press

Anchorage and the Chugach Electric Association have worked out the terms for the $1 billion deal to buy the city-owned electric utility.

Walker announces members of Roadless Rule committee

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker had named a dozen Alaskans to weigh in on potential road building in Tongass National Forest. None of the appointees work in Southeast Alaska’s fastest growing sector.

General’s visit signals a more robust National Guard in rural Alaska

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Years of ongoing international deployments — and even emergencies around the US — are drawing down the energy and manpower of the Alaska National Guard. Major General Laurie Hummel would like to change that.

Petersburg voters to decide on senior sales tax

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Petersburg voters will soon be asked to decide whether or not to end a senior sales tax exemption and replace it with a needs-based rebate program.