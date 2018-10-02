Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Kavanaugh confirmation uncertainty brings record number of calls to Sen. Murkowski

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s getting a record number of calls and emails about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, which may be up for a procedural vote Friday. Her office won’t say how they’re split, pro or con, but Alaskans urging a “No” vote are making their case loudly.

Juneau forum highlight’s similarities in Walker and Begich voter bases

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Independent Governor Bill Walker and Democratic candidate for governor Mark Begich answered a question today about how they’re competing for the same voters.

State won’t charge officers in fatal 2017 shooting of Fairbanks man

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state will not charge officers who fatally shot a Fairbanks man last Christmas Eve. An Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions report says three State Troopers and two Fairbanks Police officers lawfully used deadly force against 20 year old Cody Eyre.

Kansas congressional candidate’s adventure claims challenged

Associated Press

An Iditarod musher who is the Republican nominee for a competitive Kansas congressional seat is facing scrutiny about details of some of the biographical information he shares with voters, including about the Last Great Race.

Girdwood hosting indigenous people’s convention, discussing climate change

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Climate change and rising sea levels are threatening remote Alaska villages. They’re also hitting other low-lying places around the world, from Bangladesh to the Pacific Islands. Local leaders from all these places are gathering at an indigenous peoples conference in Girdwood this week.

Alaska’s top federal prosecutor highlights cooperation between law enforcement agencies

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Federal officials announced a number of charges in a high-profile violent crime that happened last year in Anchorage.

Senate subcommittee holds PFAS hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

PFAS contamination was the focus of a US Senate subcommittee hearing last week.

Eielson releases economic plan for incoming F-35s

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Regional Growth Plan for Eielson Air Force Base has been released. The plan looks at the impact of a 50 percent population increase at the base with the upcoming influx of F-35 fighter jets.

Bethel man fined $100 for advertising moose meat for sale on Facebook

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

A Bethel man was fined 100 dollars yesterday [Monday, Oct. 1] for advertising moose meat for sale on Facebook.

PenAir goes up for auction Wednesday

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

PenAir is headed to the auction block Wednesday — more than a year after the southwest Alaska airline filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

SeaWorld: Beluga rescued off Alaska thrives at theme park

Associated Press

SeaWorld officials say an endangered beluga whale rescued off Alaska’s coast is thriving in his new theme park home.