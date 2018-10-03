Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

FEMA assesses issues after national emergency alert test

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Wednesday was the very first national test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System, and there are reports that some phones in Alaska and across the country did not receive the test message. State and federal officials are now working to sort out the kinks.

Bryce Ward wins 4-way race for Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Bryce Ward will be the next mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The former North Pole mayor cruised to victory over three opponents, winning more than half of the vote.

Sitka and Juneau elect new mayors in municipal elections

Alaska Public Radio Network staff

Communities across the state elected new mayors and enacted new measures in local municipal elections yesterday.

Bethel local option fails in unofficial election results

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

A ballot measure to impose a complete ban on alcohol sales in Bethel under the state’s local option law has failed in a close vote, according to unofficial election results.

Man shot in front of Anchorage elementary school; suspect in custody

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage police say a shooting in the parking lot of a downtown Anchorage elementary school Wednesday morning sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

$5M in federal money coming to combat Alaska drug trafficking

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The money is attached to Alaska’s recent designation as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Arctic sea ice minimum continues downward trend, with implications beyond the Arctic

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“The Arctic’s like an air conditioner or refrigerator for the global climate…And as the Arctic warms, partly because the sea ice is going away, it’s like you’re opening that refrigerator door.”

Kodiak district approves closure plan for rural school

Associated Press

Officials say a rural public school on Kodiak Island will close in November unless it can enroll at least three more students.

Ketchikan union, school district agree to mediation meetings

Associated Press

Mediation meetings between the Ketchikan Education Association and the school district have been scheduled after months of contentious contract negotiations.

To institutional gatekeepers, indigenous artists say, ‘share your power’

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

Tlingit and Dena’ina playwright Vera Starbard says she let non-indigenous audiences compromise her art.

Alaska nurses help with hurricane relief in North Carolina

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaskans working to help in the wake of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast include a small group of public health nurses stationed in North Carolina.