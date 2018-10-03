Traveling Music 10-7-18

Traveling Music

Date: 10-7-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Together All Alone

Robin and Linda Williams / Robin and Linda Williams

Our Side of Town: Red House Records 25th Year

Red House

4:41

Tell Her To Come Back Home

Crooked Still / Trad. With additional lyrics from Uncle Dave Macon

Still Crooked

SignatureSounds.com

2:56

This Farm Needs A Man

Red Molly / Red Molly

Love and Other Tragedies

www.redmolly.com

3:23

It Takes Love To Make A Home

Guy Davis / Guy Davis

Our Side of Town: Red House Records 25th Year

Red House

5:12

Past the Point Of Rescue

Kate McKenzie / Mick Hanly

Red House 25

Red House

3:34

Florence

Crooked Still / T. W. Carter (1844)

Still Crooked

SignatureSounds.com

3:26

Parting Friends / Wayfaring Stranger

Anonymous 4 (with Mike Marshall, and Darol Anger) / Traditional

Gloryland

Harmonia Mundi

2:42

Ain’t No Grave

Crooked Still / Claude Ely

Live

www.CrookedStill.com

3:38

Rain and Snow

Chris Thile and Michael Daves / Traditional

Sleep With One Eye Open

Nonesuch

3:33

The Mind of a Soldier

Red Molly / Red Molly

Love and Other Tragedies

www.redmolly.com

3:54

Summertime

Red Molly / Red Molly

Love and Other Tragedies

www.redmolly.com

2:37

Old Dogs

Bill Staines / Bill Staines

Our Side of Town: Red House Records 25th Year

Red House

3:45

Let’s Take our Time and Do It Right

Dave Moore

Red House 25

Red House

2:49

Cry, Cry Darling

Chris Thile and Michael Daves / Traditional

Sleep With One Eye Open

Nonesuch

3:04

When First Unto This Country

Crooked Still / Traditional

Live

www.CrookedStill.com

3:18

May I Suggest

Red Molly / Red Molly

Love and Other Tragedies

www.redmolly.com

3:32