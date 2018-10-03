Traveling Music 10-7-18

Traveling Music
Date: 10-7-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Together All Alone
Robin and Linda Williams / Robin and Linda Williams
Our Side of Town: Red House Records 25th Year
Red House
4:41
Tell Her To Come Back Home
Crooked Still / Trad. With additional lyrics from Uncle Dave Macon
Still Crooked
SignatureSounds.com
2:56
This Farm Needs A Man
Red Molly / Red Molly
Love and Other Tragedies
www.redmolly.com
3:23
It Takes Love To Make A Home
Guy Davis / Guy Davis
Our Side of Town: Red House Records 25th Year
Red House
5:12
Past the Point Of Rescue
Kate McKenzie / Mick Hanly
Red House 25
Red House
3:34
Florence
Crooked Still / T. W. Carter (1844)
Still Crooked
SignatureSounds.com
3:26
Parting Friends / Wayfaring Stranger
Anonymous 4 (with Mike Marshall, and Darol Anger) / Traditional
Gloryland
Harmonia Mundi
2:42
Ain’t No Grave
Crooked Still / Claude Ely
Live
www.CrookedStill.com
3:38
Rain and Snow
Chris Thile and Michael Daves / Traditional
Sleep With One Eye Open
Nonesuch
3:33
The Mind of a Soldier
Red Molly / Red Molly
Love and Other Tragedies
www.redmolly.com
3:54
Summertime
Red Molly / Red Molly
Love and Other Tragedies
www.redmolly.com
2:37
Old Dogs
Bill Staines / Bill Staines
Our Side of Town: Red House Records 25th Year
Red House
3:45
Let’s Take our Time and Do It Right
Dave Moore
Red House 25
Red House
2:49
Cry, Cry Darling
Chris Thile and Michael Daves / Traditional
Sleep With One Eye Open
Nonesuch
3:04
When First Unto This Country
Crooked Still / Traditional
Live
www.CrookedStill.com
3:18
May I Suggest
Red Molly / Red Molly
Love and Other Tragedies
www.redmolly.com
3:32