Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

In preliminary vote, Murkowski is sole Republican ‘no’ vote on advancing Kavanaugh

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court advanced one crucial step this morning, but without the help of Sen. Lisa Murkowski. She cast the lone Republican “no” vote on ending debate to proceed to a final vote on confirmation.

Three-way race for governor complicates campaign strategies

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

There’s a large early lead for Republicans in requests for absentee ballots.

Key Alaska seafood products dropped from list of Chinese tariffs

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Some of Alaska’s seafood industry has escaped the Trump administration’s trade war with China for now.

Former ADN owner reaches settlement in bankruptcy case

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The former owner of the state’s largest newspaper has reached a settlement in a federal bankruptcy case. The deal comes just over a year after the tumultuous fiscal situation left the paper’s future in doubt.

Katmai kicks off ‘Fat Bear Week,’ polls are open

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Katmai National Park’s 4th annual Fat Bear Week has returned, to – as the park’s announcement put it – “determine which gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity.”

AK: Lt. Gov. Mallott remembers John Active’s contributions to language revitalization

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

As the ink dried on Gov. Walker’s signature finalizing the Alaska Native Linguistic Emergency Administrative Order, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott went to Bethel to speak about what the order can do. He also took a moment to recognize public broadcasting’s John Active, who made major contributions to keeping language alive in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

49 Voices: Steve Henrikson of Juneau

Kavitha George, KTOO – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Steve Henrikson in Juneau. Henrikson is originally from Washington state and has been the curator of collections for the Alaska State Museum since 1988. He will be part of the museum’s Indigenous People’s Day celebration on Monday.