The state of Alaska covers a vast expanse of land with very few roads and long distances between small, isolated populations of people. These logistical challenges make accessing medical and mental health services difficult for people living outside of the state’s few urban communities. Fortunately, technology is helping to make these

vital services accessible to people without the burden and cost of travel. On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes Dr. Cathy Von Hippel, from Alaska Telepsychology, for a discussion about the mental health challenges we face as a state and for a look at how technology is playing a critical role in delivering important mental

health resources to the farthest reaches of our state.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Dr. Cathy von Hippel– Alaska Telepsychology

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.