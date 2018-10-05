The state of Alaska covers a vast expanse of land with very few roads and long distances between small, isolated populations of people. These logistical challenges make accessing medical and mental health services difficult for people living outside of the state’s few urban communities. Fortunately, technology is helping to make these
vital services accessible to people without the burden and cost of travel. On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes Dr. Cathy Von Hippel, from Alaska Telepsychology, for a discussion about the mental health challenges we face as a state and for a look at how technology is playing a critical role in delivering important mental
health resources to the farthest reaches of our state.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Dr. Cathy von Hippel– Alaska Telepsychology
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
