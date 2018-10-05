Winter predictions and activities

Will winter bring snow, or will we wait through thaws, rain and darkness? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have a climatologist to talk about the predicted El Nino that is expected to bring warm, gloomy conditions this winter. So that’s the prediction. For the response, we’ll have two other interviews. We’ll be talking about hibernation, not the best option, and about indoor ice… it’s the sport of curling.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “El Nino”. Rick Thoman, Climate Science and Services Manager for National Weather Service Alaska Region.

“Hibernation”. Cory Williams, Assistant professor at Institute of Arctic Biology in the Department of Biology & Wildlife at University of Alaska Fairbanks. Segment 3: “Anchorage Curling Club”. Brad Jackson, board member and Vice-President John Seigle of the Anchorage Curling Club.

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 11th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, October 11th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

